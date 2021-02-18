Loma Linda University Health’s community vaccine clinic at the Drayson Center was visited by political dignitaries, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Feb. 17.
Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) and Assemblymember James Ramos (D-40th District) were also in attendance at the event.
Since launching less than a month ago through a collaboration between Loma Linda University and physician leadership teams, and with the help of many students and community volunteers, two COVID-19 vaccine clinics launched to provide critical doses to the local community.
The Drayson Center location has become one of the top private vaccine sites in the region and as of Feb. 17 has provided more than 15,000 vaccines to San Bernardino County residents and employees.
“Today’s visit was intended to commend the Loma Linda University Health team for our efforts to serve the San Bernardino County region through the vaccine clinics, as well as our year-long effort in treating COVID-19 patients,” said Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, president of Loma Linda University Health.
Hart attributed the success of the clinic to its many volunteers and the demonstration of collaboration of all those involved.
Hart was particularly gratified when Newsom said, “What I love about this is the virtuous cycle of students giving back with practical and real experience in saving lives and encouraging people, while also providing a listening board to address some of the myths and the hesitancy in a way that only this student body and faculty possibly could.”
San Bernardino County residents and employees currently eligible for a coronavirus vaccine based on the county's tiered system can learn more about the vaccine or schedule an appointment at lluh.org/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.