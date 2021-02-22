A 48-year-old Grand Terrace man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with access to a loaded operable firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 22 at about 1:03 a.m., Deputy Casas from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford E-350 for California Vehicle Code violations at Mount Vernon Avenue and Grand Terrace Road in Grand Terrace. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle identified himself as Michael Calhoon.
A record check on Calhoon revealed his license was suspended, and a tow was requested.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, Casas allegedly located a clear plastic baggie with a white-crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a loaded Springfield Armory XD semi-automatic handgun registered to Calhoon.
Calhoon was arrested and transported to Central Detention Center.
