San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) has received $5,626,867 in funding through the Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) Grant to advance early literacy.
“This funding will help support literacy efforts in San Bernardino County and our surrounding regions,” County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said, “and will provide greater opportunities for all of our students to achieve success in their academic pursuits and beyond.”
The competitive grant is awarded by the California Department of Education to leverage and expand existing statewide infrastructure to improve student outcomes over a 5-year period. The grant will serve children from birth to 12 th grade with an emphasis on English Learners, students living in poverty, and those with disabilities.
SBCSS will serve as one of seven county offices of education in California to lead the CLSD Grant program objectives, which include:
Aligning local and state literacy initiatives through a coordinated effort to build state and local capacity over the life of the project.
Developing and implementing an evidence-based comprehensive State Literacy Plan (SLP) that aligns and integrates state literacy initiatives, content standards, and state guidance documents to support teachers of students, birth through grade twelve.
Building local capacity to establish, align, and implement local literacy initiatives that emphasize family and community involvement to address the needs of California’s most vulnerable children.
A portion of the funds will be used to scale evidence-based early literacy practices and resources, including the award-winning Footsteps2Brilliance literacy program which is part of the Countywide Vision2Read Initiative. The free online application is compatible with mobile devices and is available in English and Spanish to children ages 0-5 living in San Bernardino County. For information and to register, visit www.myf2b.com/register/sanbernardinocounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.