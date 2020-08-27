The Guillermo J. Valenzuela Foundation announced that it has awarded $225,000 in grants to nine local community organizations to help provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now in its fifth year, the foundation’s goal for 2020 was to be responsive to the varied needs of its community partners during unprecedented times related to the pandemic and the continuing calls for racial justice. As such, the foundation’s grants were awarded several months earlier than in past years.
“In the midst of these challenging times, it is impressive to see how our grantees are continuing to adapt by adjusting their services in real time to meet the evolving and expanding needs of their clients, patients and students,” Valenzuela said. “Each and every one of these groups have been nimble in responding to changing conditions to ensure that they are continuing to deliver vital services to those in need.”
To help support community organizations quickly, the Valenzuela Foundation made a $25,000 contribution to the Inland Empire Funders Alliance Rapid Response Fund, managed by the Inland Empire Community Foundation to help support nonprofits providing services in both counties in response to the pandemic.
General operating grants were also awarded by the foundation to:
• Catholic Charities San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
• Desert Sanctuary, Inc.
• El Sol Neighborhood Educational Center
• Inland Behavioral and Health Services, Inc.
• OneFuture Coachella Valley
• Reach Out
• Southern California Public Radio
• Time for Change Foundation
“We are grateful to the Valenzuela Foundation for trusting our work and providing additional support this year,” said Vanessa Perez, director of Time for Change Foundation. “Some women who have become self-sufficient through our housing program from previous years have lost their jobs due to COVID and have reached out seeking basic support to maintain housing for their families. Receiving this grant early allows us to respond to our clients’ needs in a timely manner.”
