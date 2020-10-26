Guns and drugs were confiscated and four convicted felons were arrested during recent traffic stops in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
Police said in a Facebook post that three guns were taken off the street during these incidents.
Also confiscated was some heroin and methamphetamine, police said.
