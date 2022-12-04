It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino.
The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc. since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
“We feel like it’s our own little Christmas miracle and we’re just so excited and happy,” said Natalie (whose last name was not revealed) in a brief video message made in front of the new house with her children, Ariel age 15, Samuel age 7, and Simon age 6.
Natalie became eligible for Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program in 2019, but the delivery of the house was delayed by pandemic and weather-related obstacles. “We’ve been patient for a few years and we’re excited to see the next milestone happening,” Natalie said, thanking Habitat for its assistance to her family.
The 1,600-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom light blue house with white trim arrived in two prefabricated sections from Arizona atop big rig trucks. It will become home for Natalie and her three children once the house is secured to its foundation, and after interior and exterior finishing is completed as well as landscaping, a garage, fencing, walkways, cement and wall work and other features.
Professional contractors, individual volunteers and volunteer teams, other future Habitat homeowners along with Natalie and her family will assist with the remainder of the tasks needed to complete the house.
“The delivery of this house means Natalie will be able to complete the purchase of it and move herself and her children into their new home, fulfilling our mission to make affordable homeownership a reality for this family,” said Habitat San Bernardino Board President Pablo Velasco. “We will continue pursuing our mission with other projects to house more families and also veterans and broaden our positive impact throughout our community. We appreciate the continued support of the city of San Bernardino and our partners PAL Academy and PENTA Building Group in their efforts to move our projects forward, and the generosity of our supporters in the community.”
Habitat for Humanity homeowners are selected through an application process that is based on need for adequate housing, ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and willingness to partner with Habitat. Once selected, Habitat homebuyers help build homes for themselves and other future Habitat homeowners alongside volunteers, complete a first-time homebuyer education program, and pay an affordable mortgage. All Habitat mortgage payments are cycled back to help build additional homes for people in need of affordable housing.
Habitat San Bernardino’s affordable housing programs continue to move forward. Work is underway to open a new application period for the Homeownership Program in 2023. Anyone can apply for additional homes that will be built in various locations within San Bernardino County, including four homes to be built specifically for veteran households. Additional information can be found on the Habitat San Bernardino website at habitatsb.org/homeownership
Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area also offers minor exterior home repairs, beautification, and weatherization. The program is called “A Brush With Kindness” and applications are accepted from low- income homeowners in Habitat’s service area. For more information about the program and eligibility requirements, visit habitatsb.org/home-preservation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.