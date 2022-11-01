San Bernardino County Probation Department officers conducted home visits on Halloween, Oct. 31, to ensure that probationers who are registered sex offenders were in compliance and not participating in any activities that would entice children to come to their residence.
This year’s operation focused on those offenders who prey on children, the Probation Department said in a news release.
The operation took place throughout the county to confirm that each probationer’s home was dark, they did not have Halloween decorations on display, and they did not pass out treats while children were out trick-or-treating. In addition, their residences and electronic devices were searched for possible violations.
Officers contacted 88 probationers during the operation. The majority of probationers were found to be in compliance, but four people were arrested for violations of probation. This included one who was wearing face paint who intended on visiting children at a local hospital.
“Public safety is always our primary role in supervising offenders,” Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece said. “This year we shifted our focus on Halloween to those offenders who target children, emphasizing our mission of protecting the community.”
A San Bernardino County deputy district attorney and officers from the Redlands and Rialto police departments also participated in the eight-hour operation.
