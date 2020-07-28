Health officials remain concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in local prisons and jails.
At the California Institution for Men in Chino, a state-run prison, 14 deaths associated with the coronavirus have been reported.
A total of 866 persons have been infected due to the outbreak at the prison, including 536 facility residents, 19 staff members, and persons classified as "other," according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
At the California Institution for Women in Chino, a total of 147 persons have been infected, including 129 facility residents, six staff members, and 12 classified as "other."
Meanwhile, a total of 217 inmates at San Bernardino County jails have tested positive for COVID-19, the county said in a news release on July 27.
Seven county jail inmates tested positive over the past weekend. Three of the inmates were at West Valley Detention Center and four were at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center.
The infected inmates are in isolation, being monitored around the clock, and are being provided with medical treatment, the county said. A total of 167 county jail inmates have recovered from the illness.
"All inmates continue to be provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies, and soap, and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day. They are routinely reminded of the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19," the county news release said.
A total of 140 department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and 95 employees have recovered from the virus; other employees are expected to return to work in the next few weeks.
