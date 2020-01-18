A heavily-armed 35-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer by conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 17 at 12:52 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a subject check near Golden Oak Road and Morning Breeze Drive.
The victim was driving on Golden Oak when the suspect, identified as Avelardo Estavillo, pulled up behind him in a marked security Ford Crown Victoria, the Sheriff's Department said.
Estavillo activated his overhead light bar and conducted a traffic stop on the victim. Estavillo contacted the victim and stated he was stopped for a stop sign violation. Estavillo took the victim’s license and directed him to stay in the vehicle. Estavillo went back to his vehicle, called Sheriff’s dispatch and stated he has a suspicious subject pulled over. Estavillo shut his light bar off prior to deputies arriving.
Deputies contacted the victim, who stated he believed the person who stopped him was a police officer because the security vehicle had red and blue lights when he was stopped. Deputies checked and discovered the light bar was equipped with several red and blue lights. The vehicle was also equipped with a functional siren.
A system check of Estavillo showed several prior arrests and misdemeanor convictions. Although Estavillo was in possession of valid guard cards, a check of his company showed it was suspended by the state.
Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered two firearms, one collapsible baton, one wood baton, an electronic taser, bullet proof/tactical vest, security polo shirt, two duty belts and numerous rounds of ammunition.
Rancho Animal Control responded and took possession of Estavillo’s dog that was in the rear of his vehicle.
Estavillo's vehicle was towed and Estavillo was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for impersonating a peace officer and false imprisonment. Estavillo remained in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Deputies are releasing his photo and are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Estavillo to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.