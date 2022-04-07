When Highland deputies drove past a man on a sidewalk who was wearing a heavy jacket and full ski mask in near-100 degree noontime heat, they thought it looked rather suspicious.
And they were right. The man was concealing an unregistered and unserialized homemade style firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place on April 7 at about 12:11 p.m. in the area of Lynwood Drive and Loma Avenue in Highland.
The deputies contacted the suspect, who was later identified as Jerell Allen, a 19-year-old resident of San Bernardino. They discovered that his firearm was loaded with a high capacity magazine which contained 29 rounds of ammunition.
Allen also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, the Sheriff's Department said. He was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
