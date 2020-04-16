A helicopter crew rescued a 62-year-old paraglider who had plunged into a canyon above San Bernardino on April 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 2:15 p.m., a motorist driving on Highway 18, near Old Waterman Canyon Road, called 911 after witnessing a paraglider deploy what appeared to be an emergency parachute and land in a canyon near Cloudland Truck Trail/2N40. The San Bernardino Police and San Bernardino County Fire Departments received the call and requested Sheriff's Aviation to assist in locating the downed paraglider.
Sheriff's helicopter 40King4 responded to the area and located the victim in steep terrain covered by heavy brush. Due to the terrain and brush, as well as the inability for ground units to access the victim's location, the crew of 40King4 requested Sheriff's Air Rescue 6 for a hoist rescue.
Air Rescue 6 hovered over the man while the crew chief lowered a San Bernardino County Fire medic down approximately 170 feet to the man's location on the hillside. The medic placed the man in a rescue harness and the crew chief then hoisted him up to the helicopter, followed by the medic.
Air Rescue 6 transported the man to a waiting ambulance on Highway 18. The man's condition was unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.