A high school student in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested on a charge of forced oral copulation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 9, school resource officers from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to Los Osos High School after school administrators reported an incident regarding unlawful sex between two students. An investigation ensued and deputies identified the two students and determined the incident occurred in November.
Deputies arrested the 15-year-old male student at the school and took him into custody. He was booked in at the San Bernardino Juvenile Hall and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.
Persons who have any information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.