A high school teacher was arrested for allegedly committing sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
In April of this year, Chad Robert Miller, a 38-year-old Alta Dena resident, met the underage victim on a social media application and corresponded with her for five months. Miller also met the girl in person and allegedly engaged in several illicit sexual acts with her.
On Sept. 6, Miller was arrested on charges of contact with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, sexual penetration with a minor, and oral copulation with a minor. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Miller's bail was set at $100,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 8 in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court.
Miller is a teacher at Canyon Oaks High School in Monrovia.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If anyone has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.'s Detective Bureau. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
