A Highland man was arrested after he allegedly viciously attacked three members of his family, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On March 15 at about 11:48 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 29100 block of Rock Crest Court for an assault call. Upon arrival, deputies heard loud screaming coming from inside the residence. Deputies entered and found Christian Morris, 28, allegedly violently assaulting members of his family.
Morris was taken into custody and all three victims were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation. The victims sustained significant injuries as a result of the attack, including major head trauma and possible stab wounds.
A search warrant was authored and served at the residence, where additional evidence of the crime was located. Morris was booked at the Central Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder. He remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Highland Sheriff's Station at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.