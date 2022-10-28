A highway renaming ceremony was held in Rancho Cucamonga to honor the memory of a young Marine who died in Afghanistan last year.
In August of 2021, 11 United States Marines, a Fleet Marine Force Navy corpsman, a United States Army soldier, and more than 90 Afghans lost their lives during a suicide bombing attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as people tried to flee the Taliban takeover.
One of the U.S. troops who lost their lives in performance of their duty was 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, who grew up in Rancho Cucamonga and attended Los Osos High School. During his burial, speakers remembered him as “larger than life, a man who was mature beyond his years” and a young man with a huge smile.
On Oct. 28, family members, friends and Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) remembered the young Marine’s life and celebrated the passage of ACR 139, which honored his sacrifice by renaming the Haven Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 210 in his memory. It is an overcrossing his family frequently travels. The ceremony was held in the parking lot of Corky’s Homestyle Kitchen and Bakery.
Merola joined the Marines after graduation in 2019, although he officially committed to joining the service branch in 2018. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division Expeditionary Force out of Camp Pendleton.
Merola was deployed in Kabul for less than two weeks before the tragic attack that took his life at the airport. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.