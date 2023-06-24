Hikers discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness area on June 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 10 a.m., the hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff's Station after finding the human remains.
Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene.
The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification.
"Identification should be completed next week, at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time," the Sheriff's Department said.
