A homeowner thwarted an attempted burglary in the 1600 block of Henrietta Street in Redlands on May 29, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The victim was down the street from his newly purchased, vacant home when he received a video doorbell alert indicating motion at the front door.
The victim walked back to his home and observed a woman in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in front of the home.
He then saw a man walking out of a side gate to the back yard. The man told the victim he worked for Southern California Edison. The victim was suspicious and walked to the back of the house, where he found a broken rear window.
When the victim returned to the front of the house, the suspects were gone.
Nothing was taken from the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.