A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation. The suspect(s) have not been identified and the investigation is continuing. No additional information was released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Becker, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
