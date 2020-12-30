A homicide suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a police officer was shot to death by other officers during an incident in Highland on Dec. 29, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The officer who was shot during the encounter was hospitalized and then released and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
The incident took place after San Bernardino officers were continuing an investigation related to a homicide that occurred in San Bernardino on Dec. 9. During that investigation, detectives learned that Shyheed Robert Boyd, 21, of San Bernardino was allegedly responsible for the murder of Donte Dejuan Carr, a 40-year-old Moreno Valley resident.
An arrest warrant was issued for Boyd, and on Dec. 29, investigators were checking for Boyd at an address in Highland where he was known to frequent.
The investigators located Boyd walking in the area of Baseline Street and Elm Street. They attempted to arrest Boyd for his homicide warrant, but Boyd ran from the officers.
As he ran, Boyd turned around and allegedly shot at the officers with a handgun. One officer was struck, and the pursuing officers returned fire, police said. Boyd was struck and injured by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Since this incident happened within the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, the sheriffs are conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation. Anyone with further information regarding the officer-involved shooting is urged to contact Detective S. Demuri or Sergeant J. Woods at the Sheriff’s Department at (909) 387-3589.
Anyone with further information regarding the homicide that occurred in San Bernardino on Dec. 9 (SBPD 2020-134092) is urged to contact Detective Sims at (909) 384-5665 / sims_da@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.