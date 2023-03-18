The staff members at Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) did their part to help the residents of the San Bernardino mountains who were stranded in their homes due to a snowstorm earlier this month.
In less than 48 hours, food, diapers and other supplies were collected by the staff.
The donations were loaded onto a school bus driven by Danielle Follweiler, a SBMC ER nurse, and her husband, who brought the items to the thankful residents.
