In a bipartisan vote on March 4, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 6074, an emergency funding bill to provide $8.3 billion in new funding to help contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The bill provides funding for vaccine research, support for state and local health agencies, and low-interest loans for small businesses affected by the crisis.
The bill, which was overwhelmingly approved in a 415-2 vote, will now be sent to the Senate.
“Today, House Democrats took decisive action in crafting an effective and immediate plan to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, treat those who have already been affected and ensure local economies are able to stay afloat in the midst of this crisis. I’m proud that we were able to pass this bill with such strong bipartisan support, and I’m hopeful that the Senate and President Trump will act quickly to ensure this funding is enacted as soon as possible,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District).
Aguilar, whose district includes part of Fontana, serves as vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, the committee tasked with drafting and introducing funding bills such as H.R. 6074.
