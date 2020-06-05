A massive fire destroyed a warehouse this morning (Friday, June 5) in Redlands, briefly closing the Interstate 10 Freeway.
The fire was reported at 5:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Lugonia Avenue in a 600,000-square-foot building near Pharaoh’s Lost Kingdom.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department originally reported on Twitter that the building was an Amazon Distribution Center, but later the Fire Department issued a correction and said the tenant was unconfirmed.
Television coverage showed massive flames engulfing the building and plumes of billowing black smoke.
Truck trailers were seen ablaze on the loading docks.
“We’re still looking to get the fire out,” Carl Baker, a city spokesperson, told KTLA Channel 5 News. “It’s down from where it was earlier, but still lots of smoke and flames. We’re going to be here for several hours. It got pretty big pretty fast.”
He said there were roughly 100 people inside the building when the fire broke out. There were no reports of injuries.
