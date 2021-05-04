A human foot was found in the center median of a freeway in San Bernardino on May 3, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 9:13 a.m., during routine maintenance on the eastbound Route 210 Freeway, west of State Street, a California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) employee found a foot in the center median.
The area was searched, and no other remains were found, the CHP said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division took possession of the foot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer G. Lomenick at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
