Recent efforts by the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force have led to the arrests of 19 suspects and the rescue of four victims, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
In conjunction with students returning to classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year, the Human Trafficking Task Force and the San Bernardino City Unified School District Police Department have partnered in efforts to combat criminal activities in and around several schools near the downtown area of San Bernardino.
Over the past two weeks, Task Force investigators supported by uniformed school police officers have been conducting street level loitering and prostitution suppression operations. These operations have resulted in multiple felony and misdemeanor arrests, as well as victim identification and rescues.
The operations are designed to enhance safety and security within the affected schools, as well as neighborhoods and areas adjacent to school properties. These partnerships and efforts will continue throughout the school year, with an emphasis on enforcement and education.
Over the last three weeks, Task Force investigators have made 19 arrests related to criminal activity and prostitution, and they have also rescued three women and one juvenile female victim of human trafficking.
Additionally, one of the suspects arrested was identified as a wanted federal fugitive, sought for violations related to human smuggling and firearms.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking can do so directly by calling (909) 387-8400 or by email at humantrafficking@sbcsd.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the WE-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
