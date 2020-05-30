Hundreds of people gathered for a protest in Rancho Cucamonga on May 29, and several arrests were made.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department requested help from the surrounding cities, including the Fontana Police Department, to provide manpower to increase the number of officers to control the crowd, which was protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
The protest began at 5 p.m. and was peaceful for about two hours, but then some people began taking over the intersection at Foothill Boulevard and Day Creek.
At one point, protesters jumped on the bike rack of a city bus and prevented the bus from moving forward.
A group of protesters threw water bottles at cars, kicked cars and kept drivers from moving through the intersection.
At one point, police officers attempted to drive into the area and the crowds of people hurled bottles of water at their cars. Angry protesters aggressively approached the police cars, and the deputies were forced to retreat from the area for their protection.
At the start, authorities allowed the protesters to express their right for a peaceful protest. As officers held their scrimmage lines, they were taunted by a crowd screaming expletives to their face.
Then at about 9:30 p.m., authorities declared the protest was illegal and if the protesters didn't disperse, they would be arrested.
At about 11 p.m., officers began to move the crowds and arrested individuals who refused to comply with instructions to move and to go home.
Several arrests were made for failure to disperse after a legal disperse order was issued.
The Fontana P.D. officers assisted in making arrests.
There were no reports of property damage or looting.
The protesters were dispersed by about 11:30 p.m.
The incident took place one day after a protest was held in downtown Fontana. Nine people were arrested in the May 28 protest, which started off peaceful but then turned violent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.