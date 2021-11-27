Dignity Health

San Bernardino residents receive a Thanksgiving dinner at the Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center’s 27th annual event. Pictured (left to right) are Mona Markos, RN; Doug Kleam, hospital president; Raziel Tovar, Jenna Burton, Abel Delgado; and Laquita West, RN.

More than 300 families received free Thanksgiving meals during a grab-and-go event coordinated by Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center on Nov. 23.

Many community members also received free flu shots as part of the event.

Dignity Health sponsors this event every year as a way to give back to the community.

