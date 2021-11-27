More than 300 families received free Thanksgiving meals during a grab-and-go event coordinated by Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center on Nov. 23.
Many community members also received free flu shots as part of the event.
Dignity Health sponsors this event every year as a way to give back to the community.
