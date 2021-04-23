A husband and wife were arrested following a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga and were charged with transporting a controlled substance and cruelty to a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 21 at about 8:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station conducted a traffic stop on a gray Lexus sedan with expired registration tags at Foothill Boulevard and Malachite Avenue.
Deputies contacted the occupants and identified them as Benito Ramirez, a 32-year-old Montclair resident, and his 12-year-old son. A records check revealed that Ramirez’s driver’s license was expired.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly located a digital scale with white residue on it. The glove box in the center console was locked. In the trunk of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a small baggie of cocaine and a purse containing another digital scale.
Ramirez’ wife, Brittany Ramirez, arrived at the scene with a second child and indicated the Lexus and all of its contents belonged to her. Both of the adults were detained.
Upon further investigation, deputies located the key to the locked glove box, where they allegedly found four ounces of methamphetamine.
Benito and Brittany Ramirez were arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where they remain in custody. Benito’s bail is set at $100,000; Brittany’s bail is $140,000. A PC1275 hold was placed on both of them. Penal Code 1275 states defendants who are arrested and booked on felony charges and want to bail out must prove their bail money was not obtained during the commission of a crime such as drug sales.
The children were released to a family member.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
