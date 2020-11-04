A husband and wife died in an apparent murder/suicide in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 3 at 2:18 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga deputies responded to a medical aid call at an apartment complex on Day Creek Boulevard. A deputy entered the apartment and found the two deceased persons inside, and both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. They were identified as Tonya Thomas, 48, and Tommy Thomas, 44.
Homicide detectives learned that Tonya and Tommy lived together in the apartment. Tonya’s family had not seen or heard from her since Saturday, and when family members were still unable to reach her by phone, they went to the residence where the couple was found. Based on evidence located at the scene, detectives determined Tommy shot Tonya and then took his own life.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Ripley, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
