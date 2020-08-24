An illegal casino was shut down in Upland and nine suspects were arrested on Aug. 19, according to the Upland Police Department.
Upland's Impact Team officers recovered a gun with no serial number, $9,000 in cash, drugs, multiple gambling machines, and other weapons, police said in a Facebook post.
The Special Investigations Unit, along with K9 Timur and detectives, assisted in the operation.
----- IN OTHER RECENT INCIDENTS IN UPLAND:
• On Aug. 23, a weekend patrol officer stopped a driver who had an active arrest warrant for a weapons charge, police said on Facebook.
During a search of the suspect's 2010 Nissan, officers located about 1/4 pound of "mushrooms," $2,400 in cash, more than seven pounds of marijuana, and items used for drug sales.
The driver was arrested on various felony and misdemeanor charges.
• On Aug. 22, three men were arrested on multiple felony charges and a probation violation after weapons were found.
Officer Song stopped a 2017 Honda driven by a suspect, and police subsequently searched his hotel room in the 1100 block of E. Foothill Boulevard (which had two other occupants). The search uncovered two loaded 9mm handguns, a replica H&K MP5 BB gun, and parts of a AR-15 rifle. About $2,000 cash was recovered, along with evidence of drug sales.
• On Aug. 21, a 17-year-old suspect was in custody on charges relating to a weapon and drugs.
A traffic stop led to a loaded firearm with no serial numbers and ecstasy pills, police said.
• On Aug. 13, a traffic stop yielded a gun, one ounce of methamphetamine, and $15,000 cash. A search warrant was served at the driver's home in Upland, where two more guns (both of which were stolen), 8 ounces of methamphetamine, more than 10,000 pills, and heroin were located.
