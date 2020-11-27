An illegal internet café was shut down in San Bernardino on Nov. 24, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2 p.m., the P.D.'s Eastern District Resource Office, Vice, Narcotics, and SWAT teams served warrants at 2350 N. Sterling and 2365 N. Sterling avenues.
Officers arrested two suspects, recovered three firearms, seized three gambling tables/units, and seized more than $17,000.
Rigoberto Murrieta Avila, 33, was arrested on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, maintaining an illegal internet café, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
Dung Ngoc Troung, 45, was arrested on a charge of managing and maintaining an illegal internet cafe.
"Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against unlawful gaming and gambling, and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public," the P.D. said in a news release. "Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to illegal gambling to the San Bernardino Police Department's Vice Team can do
so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org."
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information at www.wetip.com.
