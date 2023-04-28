An inmate had a sneaky way of getting illicit drugs into a jail facility in San Bernardino, but the scheme was discovered by a deputy.
On April 26, Deputy Parga from the Central Detention Center conducted a security sweep of the outside recreational yard of the facility and located a handball that was altered from its original state and intentionally fashioned to conceal narcotics, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The handball contained one gram of suspected heroin, five grams of suspected methamphetamine, four grams of suspected marijuana, and two suboxone strips.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Parga at the Central Detention Center. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or visit www.wetip.com.
