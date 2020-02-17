Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held on Feb. 26 for two connected highway improvement projects that will increase traffic flow and eliminate a major bottleneck along the Route 210 Freeway in San Bernardino County’s East Valley.
The 210 Lane Addition and Base Line Interchange projects will add additional capacity in both directions between Sterling Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue, while also widening Base Line on both sides of the 210 interchange in Highland. Pavement improvements on existing lanes of the 210 also will be made.
This section of the 210 connects San Bernardino, Highland and Redlands and is a vital transportation corridor for the region as a whole. Heavy concentrations of housing and retail along and near the 210, along with significant through traffic to and from both directions, have created significant bottlenecks at critical times during the day.
“The planned improvements to the 210 go a long way toward addressing congestion and safety concerns along this heavily traveled corridor, while creating economic, environmental and quality of life improvements for our entire region,” said Darcy McNaboe, president of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, the agency responsible for addressing mobility planning throughout the county.
The two projects are being constructed concurrently to reduce the overall impact to the public. Together they represent approximately $225 million in costs, with funding coming from a variety of sources.
