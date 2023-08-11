A motorcyclist who crashed and fell about 100 feet into a canyon in Crestline was rescued by a helicopter crew on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 5:31 p.m., Fire Department crews received 9-1-1 calls about the crash, which occurred on Highway 18 just below the Crestline Cutoff.
Firefighter-paramedics descended to the patient and started advanced life support care on the rider, who had significant injuries.
Due to the terrain and critical injuries, a Sheriff’s Department helicopter was requested to hoist the patient and then transport him.
San Bernardino Sheriff Air Rescue 306 arrived and inserted SBCoFD fire personnel to package and prepare a hoist. Once packaged, the patient and firefighters were hoisted to the helicopter and transported to a regional trauma center.
