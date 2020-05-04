Thanks to the generosity of the Inland Chinese Association, about 1,000 N95 masks and more than 3,000 surgical masks were delivered to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center recently.
Additionally, San Bernardino Valley College delivered 100 medical-grade face shields made with the 3D printers from the college's MakerSpace lab.
These donations are an effort to increase personal protective equipment (PPE) for nurses, physicians and staff working on the front lines serving the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, along with fellow Assemblymembers Freddie Rodriguez and James Ramos and California State Sen. Connie Leyva, provided lunch from Leno’s Rico Taco, a local restaurant in Colton, to the emergency department staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.