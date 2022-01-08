An inmate at West Valley Detention Center allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff with a jail-made knife, causing the deputy to be hospitalized, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 8, the deputy was moving an inmate, Samuel Amador, 42, from his cell to the outside recreation yard. As the deputy was preparing to search the inmate, the inmate retrieved a jail-made weapon he had hidden in his clothing. The inmate used the weapon to allegedly assault the deputy. Although seriously injured, the deputy fought off the armed inmate and was able to secure him in a cell.
Responding deputies rendered medical aid to the deputy. The deputy was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He is now recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery.
During a search, deputies recovered an approximate six-inch knife in the possession of the inmate, the Sheriff's Department said. The inmate will be booked on an additional charge of attempted murder on a peace officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.