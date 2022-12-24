An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died after suffering a medical emergency following a court appearance at the Victorville Courthouse, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 21, Jose Luis Quesada, a 51-year-old Victorville resident, was transported from the courthouse to Victor Valley Global Medical Center. After being admitted to the hospital, he was pronounced deceased on Dec. 22.
Investigators with the Specialized Investigations Division are conducting the death investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
Quesada had been arrested by deputies with the Victorville Police Department on June 22 for having outstanding warrants, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mauricio Rivas, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
