Authorities are conducting an in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center after an inmate died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 30, 2021, the inmate, Jerry Abalos, a 74-year-old Glendale resident, tested positive for the virus. Abalos was housed in isolation and routinely checked by medical staff, the Sheriff's Department said.
On Dec. 5, he was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment. Abalos was admitted and began receiving care at the hospital. His condition worsened and on Jan. 8, he was pronounced deceased.
Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division is conducting the investigation.
Abalos had been booked at West Valley Detention Center on Sept. 2 on a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under age 14.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
