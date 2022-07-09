An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor of a housing segment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 4, deputies and medical staff at the jail provided medical aid to Frank Olivas, a 71-year-old resident of Placentia, following the fall.
American Medical Response and Rancho Cucamonga Fire also responded to the scene and transported Olivas to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Olivas suffered multiple injuries from the fall and he was pronounced deceased on July 7 at 10:25 p.m.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and began an investigation.
Olivas had been arrested on June 25 by the Chino Police Department on a charge of sexual contact with a child under 10. He was being held on $2 million bail.
