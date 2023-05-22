An inmate at West Valley Detention Center was allegedly killed by his cellmate on May 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 4:54 a.m., a deputy assigned to the jail facility located Adam Adams, a 56-year-old Upland resident, lying on the floor inside his cell. The deputy attempted to wake Adams and he was unresponsive. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures and requested jail medical staff to respond. Despite life-saving attempts, Adams was pronounced deceased.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Adams’ cellmate, Marco Antonio Lopez-Hernandez, a 26-year-old Upland resident, was allegedly responsible for the death. Lopez-Hernandez was supplementally booked on a murder charge.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Charlie Lopez, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.