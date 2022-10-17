A 67-year-old inmate at West Valley Detention Center was charged with allegedly killing another inmate while in custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 2, deputies at the jail facility were alerted to a problem inside a cell in their housing unit. Deputies responded and found Steven Puskar, a 47-year-old San Bernardino resident, suffering injuries and unresponsive.
Lifesaving measures were taken and Puskar was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC). Puskar remained in the care of ARMC and on Oct. 9 was pronounced deceased.
Investigators conducted numerous interviews and an extensive investigation regarding this case.
Puskar’s cellmate, Michael Follet, a Yucaipa resident, was interviewed and on Oct. 13 was charged with murder.
Puskar had been arrested by the San Bernardino Police Department on June 29 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
Follet had been arrested by the Yucaipa Police Department on Sept. 24 on charges of unlawful use of tear gas, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault, exhibiting a knife and resisting arrest.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cory Drost, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
