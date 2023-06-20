An inmate at West Valley Detention Center was found unconscious and later died at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 25, deputies and jail medical staff at the facility discovered an inmate, identified as 77-year-old Barstow resident Nicholas Rodriguez, suffering from a medical emergency. Rodriguez was unconscious and was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response. Rodriguez had several serious illnesses and remained hospitalized.
On June 17 at 11 a.m., Rodriguez was pronounced deceased. Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division also responded and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.
Rodriguez was arrested by the Barstow Police Department on June 25, 2022, and was charged with sexual abuse of a child. He was booked in at High Desert Detention Center and later transferred to West Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
