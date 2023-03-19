An inmate at West Valley Detention Center was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 16, deputies at the jail facility requested a nurse for a 63-year-old male inmate who appeared to be experiencing a medical issue. The inmate was conscious but not able to answer questions. Nursing staff examined him and called an ambulance to transport him to a hospital, where he remained for medical treatment of numerous illnesses.
On March 19, the inmate was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending, and no further details are available for release.
The unidentified inmate was arrested by the San Bernardino Police Department in February of 2021 for felony vandalism and remained in custody until his death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.