An inmate died after suffering a health emergency at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 10:48 p.m., deputies at the jail facility discovered that Simon Aceves Vigil was not breathing, the Sheriff’s Department said. Jail medical staff responded, performed CPR, and revived Vigil.
The inmate, a 45-year-old resident of Chino, was then transported to a hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased at 11:50 p.m.
Vigil had been arrested and booked earlier that day on a charge of willful cruelty to a child.
Investigators from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
Vigil was transported to the Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed. This investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available, the Sheriff’s Department said.
