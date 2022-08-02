An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident.
Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department responded and pronounced Enyart deceased, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The Specialized Investigations Division assumed the investigation.
Deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Enyart on July 22 on a charge of resisting an executive officer after responding to a call for service. He was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center and later transferred to West Valley Detention Center for medical care, the Sheriff’s Department said.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.