A 32-year-old inmate was arrested after a 62-year-old man was found dead in his jail cell at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:08 a.m., deputies were conducting routine security checks in a housing unit when they located an unresponsive inmate. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures until jail medical staff and emergency personnel arrived. Emergency personnel continued life-saving measures for approximately 40 minutes; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at about 12:48 a.m.
The victim had been housed in a two-person cell with the suspect, Sandro Rivera. Rivera was arrested on Aug. 14 on a charge of felony vandalism.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to the jail and were conducting the investigation. Rivera was interviewed by detectives and subsequently booked on a murder charge.
The Riverside County Coroner's Division will conduct an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Ripley at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.