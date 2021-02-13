Detectives conducted an annoying/molesting a child investigation involving an inmate in custody at Central Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Michael Starkweather, a 36-year-old San Bernardino resident, allegedly contacted a juvenile victim dozens of times during recorded jail phone calls and written correspondence, expressing his intent to commit sexual acts with the victim upon his release from custody.
Starkweather was interviewed regarding this investigation on Feb. 11. At the conclusion of the interview, Starkweather was supplementally booked on a charge of unlawful communication with a minor, with the intent to commit sexual acts.
Persons who have information regarding this case, or may have been a victim, are urged to contact Detective Ramstad at the Sheriff’s Department at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
