Detectives are conducting an investigation after an inmate was found deceased in his cell at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 7 at about noon, deputies assigned to the detention center were escorting a facility nurse to check on inmates.
During this time, they found inmate Brian Alberts, 43, of Apple Valley. Deputies, on-site medical staff and responding paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
Alberts had been in Sheriff’s custody since Aug. 30 and had been housed alone in his cell at the time of his death.
The Riverside County Coroner will conduct the autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerania Navarro, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.