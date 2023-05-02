An inmate who had been at West Valley Detention Center died at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On April 18, the inmate, identified as Jose Rodriguez, a 38-year-old Ontario resident, became ill and was seen by jail medical staff. Due to a medical condition, Rodriguez was transported and admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Rodriguez remained hospitalized and on April 25, jail officials were notified that his health was deteriorating. Two days later, on April 27 at about 3:52 p.m., Rodriguez was pronounced deceased.
Rodriguez had been arrested on Feb. 23 by the Ontario Police Department on a charge of spousal abuse. At the time of his arrest, Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for medical clearance for a pre-existing condition prior to his booking, the Sheriff’s Department said.
