A 63-year-old inmate who had multiple health issues died at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 4 at about 9:08 a.m., deputies at the jail discovered that David Floyd Rains was not breathing. Jail medical staff members responded but were unable to revive Rains and he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
Rains, who was a resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats and was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center on Feb. 26. A medical evaluation revealed he had multiple health issues and was transferred to the West Valley Detention Center on March 1, where he was receiving medical treatment.
Rains was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed. This investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available, the Sheriff's Department said.
