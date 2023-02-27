An intoxicated woman crashed her car through a garage at a home in Upland on Feb. 22, according to the Upland Police Department.
The woman’s vehicle hit a parked car inside the garage, and the impact pushed the parked car into a bedroom of the occupied residence.
Luckily, no one was on the bed when this occurred, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The driver was arrested and her vehicle was towed.
